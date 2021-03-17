TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | March 19-21
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Mala Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 7-9:30 a.m. | Spring Equinox 108 Sun Salutations | Admission: $12 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Early Pioneer and Indian Relations and Customs | Admission: Free | Location: McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Spring Equinox 108 Sun Salutations & Kirtan | Admission: $20 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Walking the Wheel Workshop & Spring Equinox Ceremony | Admission: $33 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Equinox Ecstatic Ceremony | Admission: $40 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Cedar City Star Search | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Bill Engvall | Admission: $50-$80 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Buddy Holly Gets a Date | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Best of Broadway 2 | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Free Fallin’ – A Tribute to Tom Petty | Admission: $19-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Spring Into Easter & Farmhouse Market | Admission: $5 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, starting at 12:30 p.m. | St. George World Down Syndrome Day Picnic | Admission: Free | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Laura Ash & Inferno | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Skyler Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Desert Reign | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Date Night: 3D Adventures | Admission: $5 | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | Shamrock Shake | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 2-5 p.m. | Adventure Club: Tukupetsi Trailhead | Admission: Free | Location: Allies, 1487 S. Silicon Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Free Landscape Workshop: Spring Into Veggie Gardening | Admission: Free | Location: The Garden at Tonaquint Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Spring Equinox Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Tukupetsi Trailhead, Santa Clara River Reserve, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | SGR Flex Series: Mars Madness 15K | Admission: $25-$150 | Location: Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.