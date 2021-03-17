TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | March 19-21

Art           

  • Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Mala Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Bristlecone Company, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment                  

  • Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Cedar City Star Search | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City. 
  • Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Bill Engvall | Admission: $50-$80 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Buddy Holly Gets a Date | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George. 
  • Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Best of Broadway 2 | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Free Fallin’ – A Tribute to Tom Petty | Admission: $19-$30 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Laura Ash & Inferno | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Skyler Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Desert Reign | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Date Night: 3D Adventures | Admission: $5 | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | Shamrock Shake | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting   

