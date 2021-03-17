TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | March 19-21

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Spring Into Easter & Farmhouse Market | Admission: $5 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.

Saturday, starting at 12:30 p.m. | St. George World Down Syndrome Day Picnic | Admission: Free | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Laura Ash & Inferno | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Skyler Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Desert Reign | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Date Night: 3D Adventures | Admission: $5 | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.

Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | Shamrock Shake | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.