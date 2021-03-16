Jan. 19, 1939 – March 14, 2021

Thomas Wilson Olson passed away on March 14, 2021 in St George, Utah at the age of 82. He was born on Jan. 19, 1939, in Santaquin, Utah, one of three children born to Roy Victor and Vera Wilson Olson. He spent his early education in Santaquin and graduated from Payson High School in 1957. He played football at Snow College in 1958-59 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in 1966.

He was passionate about all things BYU – especially football. He enjoyed teaching biology and horticulture at Carbon High School for 33 years. He took many students to science fairs throughout the United States. His field trips were interesting and educational. He joined the Army Reserve right after high school serving for seven years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served an LDS Mission in the New England States Mission. He married Joy Dial on Nov. 24, 1961 in the Manti Temple. They were blessed with six children and spend 59 years together.

Most of their married life was spent in Price, but retirement allowed for several golden years in St. George where they enjoyed the warmer climate. Various church callings included priesthood quorum presidents, bishop, high councilor, and he taught a variety of church classes. He and his wife served as support missionaries to the Colorado Springs Mission in 2012-13.

He loved to travel and especially treasured the time spent in the Holy Land walking where Jesus walked. He loved his family and cherished all the discussions, outings, parties, and reunions especially those one-on-one teaching moments with his children. He was given many work-related responsibilities when he was young, and his work ethic was ever present throughout his life. He valued his spiritual life in the church, the scriptures and attending the temple. He would swim 100 miles each year for approximately 20 years.

He loved playing cards and board games, especially Acquire. He enjoyed reading about history and Louie Lamour novels. He valued staying current with the daily news, hunting and fishing with his family, traveling, a fun round of golf, and gardening. He never missed an opportunity to help others with landscaping ideas, always anxiously engaged in the education process. His love for all kind of plants, trees, scrubs and grasses was evident in his own yard along with those of his children, friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife, Joy, St. George; children, Pauli (Steve) Young, South Jordon; Jonna (Tony) Anderson, Apache Junction, Arizona; Darin (Judy) Olson, Helper; (Mike) Camille Olson, Holladay, Utah; Ryan (Heather) Olson, West Jordon; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter (Amy), brother (Jack) and sister (Kathryn).

A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street St. George, Utah, and a Graveside Service will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, 1 p.m. at Santaquin City Cemetery, Santaquin, Utah.

The family expresses sincere thanks to all who have supported them through this difficult time.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.