March 13, 2021

Roger Dean Williams, 70, passed away March 13, 2021 at his home in St George, Utah. He was born in Milford, Utah the second son to Thomas and Jessie Williams. He married Karen Kay Cornwall on Aug. 8, 1969 in Milford.

Roger grew up playing baseball, basketball and rode his bike all over Milford. He loved to go hunting with his father, brother and nephew each year. He served as a police officer in Cedar City and Saint George and later received his bachelor’s degree at Southern Utah University and became a Mortgage Banker in Saint George; retiring last year. He was a loving father and grandfather; he was well thought of by his many friends he made while serving as an officer and in the banking industry.

He will be missed greatly by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Jessie, his brother Charles Williams and grandson Kiefer Beach. He is survived by his loving wife Kay Williams; daughters Jennifer Williams-Graham, Tawnie Williams; son Jared McMullin; grandson Dylan Simpkins and granddaughter Kaylee Graham; sister Wendy Williams and nephew Austin Messer.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Milford City Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.