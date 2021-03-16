With guns drawn, SWAT crews confront man in Washington City

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the Sienna Red Rock apartments after suspect flees on foot, Washington, Utah, March 16, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple police agencies were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the Red Rock at Sienna Hills apartments in Washington City after a man facing felony warrants for his arrest fled and holed up in an apartment.

The incident reportedly began just before 3 p.m. near the Hell Hole Trail on Telegraph Road. Based on preliminary information, police pursued the man on foot to the apartments.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene, including Washington City Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington City Fire and SWAT crews.

Officers on scene pointed firearms toward a second-story apartment that overlooks Telegraph Road. First responding officers were that of Washington city and were eventually relieved by SWAT personnel.

St. George News was on scene and observed the alleged suspect putting signs in the window of the apartment unit, including a sequence in which the first said, “This will take 30 min OR…” followed by, “I will take my own life.”

The apartments were reportedly evacuated, and police were still on scene after 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.

