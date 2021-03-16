Hikers pay deadly price on Zion’s Angels Landing Trail

March 16, 2021
This 2015 file photo shows the last leg to the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah, March 11, 2015 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Corbin McMillen liked hiking in Zion National Park and its most infamous trail – the summit to Angels Landing.

“I think he liked Angels Landing,” said Margie Barron, McMillen’s mother, “because it was… it gave him some adrenaline.”

Thirteen hikers have fallen and died from Angels Landing, or the trail to it, since 2000, according to records compiled by FOX 13. The tally includes two Utah men who have died in the last month.

Yet the trail remains open to anyone who passes through Zion’s gates. No permits or special instruction is required. Rangers do not routinely patrol the trail.

