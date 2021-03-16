Jan. 24, 1924 – March 12, 2021

Lorna Lillian Kalanquin Bunker passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Delta, Utah.

Lorna was born in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 24, 1924 to Harry H. and Lillian King Kalanquin. She married Lyle Bunker in the Mesa, Arizona, Temple Oct. 10, 1943 (a 78-year marriage) until his death in August 2020.

Lorna had an older brother, Ray and a younger sister, Joyce. They were raised most of their lives in San Diego, where, along with her mom and dad, they performed in many musical venues. They entertained the military troops throughout California during the war, even being on the radio.

Music was always a large part of Lorna’s life, playing drums, the piano, the organ, as well as being very accomplished with the xylophone and marimbas. She could play with both hands, having three sticks in each. It was an amazing site to watch and listen to.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, being Relief Society president, primary president and MIA president. She served in the community as president of the PTA and President of the Lady Lions Club. She was one of the original members of the Fine Arts Club of Delta. Along with her husband, Lorna served faithfully in the Manti Temple, the New Zealand Temple, and the St. George Temple.

Together, Lyle and Lorna have five children: Gayle (Donna), Gary (Marian), Beverly (Carl), Clyde (Nan) and Sharon (Tom); 32 grandchildren; 96 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Lorna will be buried on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the Delta Cemetery. Viewing will be prior at 11 a.m. at the Delta 1st Ward Building, 200 West 200 North, with a short celebration of life following.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.