Deborah Lorrain Burgess Williams, 58, passed away in her home Wednesday March 10. She was born Jan. 8, 1963 in Price, Utah, to James Ivo Burgess and Cleo Elaine Hitchcock. She was sealed to Jeff Jowell Williams on Dec. 18, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple

Debby was a faithful member of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church, serving in many positions. She loved to stay busy and worked a variety of different positions including: librarian, schoolteacher, baker, cake decorator, restaurant manager, etc. She loved and was very proud of her family, children and eight grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Jeff Jowell Williams and her children: Keith (Amelia) Williams of Syracuse, Utah, Michael (Melissa) Williams of Sumner, Washington, Jesslene (Brady) Price of Tacoma, Washington, and Neal (Shannon) Williams of St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held March 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George. Funeral Services will be on March 18, 2021, 11 a.m at the LDS chapel, 1184 North Dixie Downs Rd., St. George, Utah. Internment will take place in Price City Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Deborah’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.