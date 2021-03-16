Firefighters battle blaze that burns through St. George apartment

A fire burns through an apartment in St. George, Utah, March 16, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Multiple agencies were dispatched Tuesday night to an apartment on fire in St. George.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the apartment complex on the corner of 500 South and South Bluff Street. St. George Fire, St. George Police and Utah Highway Patrol were among the agencies who arrived on scene.

Based on preliminary reports, fire crews arrived to find the second-floor apartment fully involved and flames shooting out from the front of the apartment.

St. George News was on scene and observed that within several minutes of St. George Fire’s arrival, the active flames were extinguished. Crews then entered the building to reportedly search for fire extensions inside of the apartment. The scene was still active at around 9:30 p.m. with nearly two dozen fire engines, trucks and patrol vehicles lining 500 South, which has been blocked off to prevent traffic near the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.