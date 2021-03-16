Barbara “Barb” Campbell Cunningham, 92, died peacefully at home during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 11, 2021. She and her husband of 58 years, Phillip Ansel Cunningham, were residents of St. George for the last quarter century. He recently preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2020.

Born on April 15, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, Barb was the eldest of two children. She was a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder and worked before her marriage for AT&T in Omaha, NB, where the couple first resided. They then moved to Frankfurt Germany where he served on active duty with the U.S. Air Force. His next assignment relocated them to San Antonio, Texas in 1963 where they lived until retiring to St. George.

During the time spent in San Antonio, Barb worked part-time as a managerial assistant for a local real estate enterprise. Throughout her life she took pleasure in creative expressions that included painting, quilting, and gardening. She was a life-long lover of animals and raised many pets.

An excellent cook, she made celebratory meals for birthdays, anniversaries and holiday occasions for her many friends and extended family members. In her spare time, she was an avid and formidable bridge player.

Barb is survived by numerous Campbell and Cunningham nieces and nephews, additional family members and close family friends. At her request there will be no public service. Her remains will be cremated and interred with her husband in his native state of Maine.

