Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

March 15, 2021
Snowfall in downtown area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Julie Harwood, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 13-14.

Rare second-straight day of March snowfall blankets St. George and Southern Utah

Snow in St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Erica Neff, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For only the second time since weather records began, Saturday marked a second-straight day snow was accumulating in St. George.

Elizabeth Smart Foundation shuts down program aimed at missing indigenous women 

In this November 2019 file photo, indigenous men and women brave the weather for the first United Indigenous Natives of Southern Utah rally, St. George, Utah, Nov. 28, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Elizabeth Smart Foundation has shut down its latest campaign aimed at bringing more awareness to the “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” (MMIW) crisis.

‘I didn’t understand the whole fuss:’ First person treated for COVID-19 in Utah looks back a year later

Mark and Jerri Jorgensen, seen in Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja National Park on vacation a year after they were the first Southern Utah residents diagnosed with COVID-19. March 4, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Mark Jorgensen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Even a year later, Mark Jorgensen is still grappling with what transpired after he found out he contracted COVID-19.

As far as he was concerned, he didn’t feel any different. Yet the St. George resident was being treated in a special isolation room at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after being taken there in a motor escort worthy of a president.

Raised beds, elevated planters and other ways to expand your planting space

File photo by TG23/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE —When your plant list is longer than the available gardening space it is time to expand your planting options. Create new gardening space by adding raised bed gardens, elevated planters and containers wherever space allows.

Orgill expanding operations in Hurricane, providing community boost of 157 new jobs

The Orgill Distribution Center in Hurricane, Utah, date unknown | Courtesy of Orgill Inc, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Thanks to a multi-agency partnership, an independent hardlines distributor with over $3 billion in annual sales will expand their operations in Hurricane.

