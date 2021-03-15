Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Snowfall in downtown area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Julie Harwood, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 13-14.

ST. GEORGE — For only the second time since weather records began, Saturday marked a second-straight day snow was accumulating in St. George.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Elizabeth Smart Foundation has shut down its latest campaign aimed at bringing more awareness to the “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” (MMIW) crisis.

ST. GEORGE — Even a year later, Mark Jorgensen is still grappling with what transpired after he found out he contracted COVID-19.

As far as he was concerned, he didn’t feel any different. Yet the St. George resident was being treated in a special isolation room at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after being taken there in a motor escort worthy of a president.

FEATURE —When your plant list is longer than the available gardening space it is time to expand your planting options. Create new gardening space by adding raised bed gardens, elevated planters and containers wherever space allows.

ST. GEORGE — Thanks to a multi-agency partnership, an independent hardlines distributor with over $3 billion in annual sales will expand their operations in Hurricane.

