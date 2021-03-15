Nov. 13, 1972 – March 14, 2021

Heather Harris Guymon was in the company of her family when she returned to her Father in heaven on March 14, 2021 due to complications from a stroke.

Heather was born Nov, 13, 1972 in Cedar City, Utah, to parents Chuck and Dianna Harris. She grew up in Parowan and was the oldest of five girls. She married her high school sweetheart Randy Guymon on Feb. 13, 1993, in the St. George Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple. They made their home in St. George and were blessed with three children: Austin, Abby and Adam. She loved her husband and kids more than words could ever express.

She loved decorating her home for the holidays and kept treats by her door for anyone who came to visit. She loved going to get a coke and being home, spending time with her family. Heather wanted her home to be a place where people felt welcome. She loved to be with family and friends and was always up for an adventure. Heather and Randy had just returned from Maui, her favorite place and were looking forward to many more adventures together. They enjoyed many vacations with their children and spent a lot of time at Lake Powell as a family.

She was a very competitive card player and was always trying to get someone to play with her. Heather had a way of making people feel welcomed and loved wherever she went. She prided herself in being the favorite aunt. All of her nieces and nephews loved her. Her dry sense of humor and quick wit were ever present. She never dwelled on the negative and would pick herself up quickly and make the best of every situation.

Heather will be missed dearly by all her family and friends. Heather is survived by husband, Randy Guymon; sons, Austin (Tatum) Guymon and Adam Guymon and daughter Abby (Brayson) Hurdsman; parents Chuck and Dianna Harris; sisters, Amy (Wayne) MacIntosh, Alisha (Jeremy) Matthews, and Crystal (Anthony) Whitney; in-laws James and Barbara Guymon. Heather was preceded in death by her (sister) Heidi Harris Stephensen, (nephew) Tyler Stephensen, (brother in-law) Mike Robinson, (bestfriend) Kristen Black and many other loving family members and friends on the other side.

There will be a celebration of Heather’s life on Friday March 19, from 7-9 p.m. at the LDS chapel 2079 E 2450 S St George 84790.

Funeral will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at the LDS chapel 2029 E. 2450 S. St. George, 84790.

Following the funeral she will be laid to rest in Parowan Utah.