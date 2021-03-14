Southern Utah University adds developer of Dixie State multicultural center as new chief diversity officer

Clock tower on campus of Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — After an extensive search, Southern Utah University has named Daneka Souberbielle as the new associate provost and chief diversity officer for the university. Souberbielle, who has previously served as a diversity director at Dixie State, will transition from her current position at Rocky Vista University and begin her appointment at SUU on April 1.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of the SUU community and support the university’s mission of providing an exceptional educational experience embedded in engaged learning and student success,” said Souberbielle. “I wholeheartedly look forward to collaborating and innovating with campus and community stakeholders to enhance efforts that have already grown inclusion across campus.”

Before joining SUU, Souberbielle served as the associate dean of student inclusion at Dixie State and helped develop its Multicultural and Inclusion Center as director. She was most recently a career advisor at Ivins City’s Rocky Vista University.

“Daneka brings with her familiarity with our region and the students we serve. Those who met her in the interview process can attest to her vibrant energy and passion for the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said SUU Provost Jon Anderson. “Her work will help SUU continue its efforts to close equity gaps, implement the USHE equity lens framework, and enhance our welcoming and supportive culture.”

The associate provost-chief diversity officer position was developed to implement diversity and equity opportunities across all aspects on campus and functions as a subject-matter expert on institutional diversity and inclusion as it relates to governance, administrative policies, and federal and state regulations.

Other responsibilities include working with enrollment management to recruit and admit students with diverse backgrounds, collaborating with human resources to identify and hire a diverse pool of applicants and institute ongoing diversity training for new and current employees. The diversity officer also works to develop community outreach strategies that focus on building positive relationships between the community and underrepresented populations.

“Our commitment is to help every student, employee, and community member feel completely welcomed and fully supported at SUU,” said SUU President Scott L Wyatt. “Daneka Souberbielle will be a wonderful guide and mentor to the university community as we continue to build on this commitment of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

With a background in diversity, equity, and inclusion, Souberbielle has over 15 years of experience leading people, processes, and higher education initiatives for inclusive recruiting, diversity education, cultural competency and student support.

“Perhaps more than anything, I’m invigorated by the opportunity to serve as a resource to help the campus community feel capable and empowered to do the work of diversity and inclusion in their own spheres of influence,” said Souberbielle. “In 15 years of working to create access and catalyze inclusion for students in Southern Utah, I’ve learned that there is an army of individuals looking to better understand, plan and act to improve experiences and outcomes for students, across all demographics. My hope is to bring my experience and dedication to the position to do just that. I’m excited to get to work!”

Souberbielle earned a master’s degree in sociology from BYU and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan.

Written by SUU Public Relations / Marketing Communications Department.

