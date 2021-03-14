Cedar High alum earns conference player of the week for Snow College

Japrix Weaver, Snow College vs. Western Wyoming, Ephraim, Utah, Feb. 2, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jennifer Weaver, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Snow College freshman basketball player Japrix Weaver, a former top player for Cedar High, was recently named the Scenic West Athletic Conference player of the week after helping lead the Badgers to back-to-back home wins.

On March 4, Weaver scored 26 points and collected nine rebounds in the Badgers’ 61-39 win over Utah State University Eastern. Two days later, Weaver scored 25 points and had 13 rebounds in an 87-62 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College. That marked her third double-double performance of the season.

Then, on March 11, just a few days after receiving Scenic West player of the week honors, Weaver scored a game-high 20 points in a dramatic 68-67 win at Salt Lake Community College, during which the Badgers rallied from 14 points behind at the start of the fourth quarter. The Badgers improved to 12-3 overall with that victory, 7-2 in conference play.

Weaver, a 5-foot-11 forward and guard, has started all 15 games for the Badgers this year. She is averaging 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while playing 31.3 minutes.

A standout multisport athlete for Cedar High School, Weaver helped lead the Reds to consecutive state 4A basketball titles in 2019 and 2020, in addition to playing softball, volleyball and track. She is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Weaver of Cedar City.

The Badgers have six games remaining in their regular season, which will be followed by the Region 18 tournament, scheduled for April 8-10 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.