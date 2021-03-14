Four-wheeler flips outside Washington City, female rider transported to St. George Regional

Written by Ammon Teare
March 14, 2021
Scene of a four-wheeler accident, Washington City, Utah, March 14, 2021 | Photo by Ammon Teare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 61-year-old woman was transported to St. George Regional Hospital after being injured in a four-wheeler accident on the outskirts of Washington City.

Washington City Police vehicle, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News that the woman was riding on the back of the four-wheeler when the driver, a 63-year-old man, hit an uneven patch on the side of the road and flipped the vehicle.

The woman sustained some minor injuries and was complaining of back pain, so a Gold Cross Ambulance was called to transport her from the scene, Williams said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. just a few hundred feet north of the intersection of Arrowweed Way and N. Main Street.

“Anytime we get on these machines, we always want to practice the fullest extent of safety, which includes what we wear and how we ride,” Williams said. “There were no signs of impairment, but I’m guessing they were maybe going a little too quick and ended up losing control.”

Williams said the officer on the scene confirmed that the couple were wearing helmets, and that the man said they were heading north to the desert area north of Washington Parkway. The four-wheeler sustained some minor damage and was released back to the male driver.

No citations were issued in relation to the accident.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

