Fire blamed on wood stove displaces Enoch residents

ENOCH — A fire at a trailer home inside a mobile home park in Enoch Saturday afternoon displaced its residents but caused no injuries.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m., when emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a structure fire involving one of the mobile homes located at 3870 N. Minersville Highway.

Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames said the blaze appears to have begun after one of the home’s occupants lit a fire in a wood stove or fireplace.

Ames said something then caught fire within an attic-like space in the home just above the stove.

“The stove pipe goes up and out one roof, and there’s another roof built on top of that,” he said. “And that’s where the fire started.”

All five occupants were able to make it out of the home safely, Ames added.

“They’re working with the Red Cross for some temporary accommodations,” he said.

Firefighters from Cedar City Fire Department responded, including three fire engines, three support vehicles and 20 personnel.

At about 6 p.m., some two hours after the blaze started, firefighting crews were just finishing up with the cleanup of the scene.

Other than some fairly large holes that had been cut into or torn from the trailer’s roof and side, there did not appear to be much visible damage from the exterior. However, Ames said he was told by one of his officers at the scene that there could be “fairly significant” damage inside the home, including from smoke and water.

The extent of the damage to the structure is yet to be determined, fire department officials said.

