Rare second-straight day of March snowfall blankets St. George and Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — For only the second time since weather records began, Saturday marked a second-straight day snow was accumulating in St. George.

Much of the white stuff fell in the overnight hours, allowing St. George residents to wake up to a winter wonderland just a week before the first day of spring and just a few days after the daytime high was in the 70s in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the only other time since the late 1800s there has been accumulating snow in St. George in March was 2006. The 1.5 inches of snow reported Saturday morning is the ninth-most ever in one day in March in St. George.

That comes a day after St. George received an inch of snow.

Further north, the weather service says Cedar City also received an inch of snow Friday.

The biggest accumulations of snow have been in the local mountains and in Beaver County. Brian Head has reported five inches of snow since Friday, while Beaver has seen six inches of snow.

Snow on Friday caused traffic on Interstate 15 to come to a standstill for hours in the Beaver area.

The forecast calls for a more sunny afternoon in St. George and throughout the day Sunday before a chance of rain showers Monday. To get even more snow, a person needs to drive further north where Ceder City and Beaver have a chance of additional snowfall Monday and Tuesday after a sunny Sunday.

