Rare second-straight day of March snowfall blankets St. George and Southern Utah

Snowfall in Ivins City, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Dustin Halverson, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — For only the second time since weather records began, Saturday marked a second-straight day snow was accumulating in St. George.
Much of the white stuff fell in the overnight hours, allowing St. George residents to wake up to a winter wonderland just a week before the first day of spring and just a few days after the daytime high was in the 70s in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, the only other time since the late 1800s there has been accumulating snow in St. George in March was 2006. The 1.5 inches of snow reported Saturday morning is the ninth-most ever in one day in March in St. George.
That comes a day after St. George received an inch of snow.
Further north, the weather service says Cedar City also received an inch of snow Friday.
The biggest accumulations of snow have been in the local mountains and in Beaver County. Brian Head has reported five inches of snow since Friday, while Beaver has seen six inches of snow.
The forecast calls for a more sunny afternoon in St. George and throughout the day Sunday before a chance of rain showers Monday. To get even more snow, a person needs to drive further north where Ceder City and Beaver have a chance of additional snowfall Monday and Tuesday after a sunny Sunday.
St. George News readers are sending their shots of snow throughout Southern Utah. The photo gallery below will be updated throughout the day.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
A chart showing the top 13 days of snowfall in St. George in March since records began. It doesn't include the one inch of snowfall that fell March 12 and the at least 1.5 inches of snow in St. George on March 13, 2021 | Chart courtesy of National Weather Service, St. George News | Click to enlarge
Snowfall in Washington City, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jamie Johnson, St. George News
Snowfall in St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Snowfall in St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Snowfall in St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Snowfall in St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Snowfall in St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Snowfall in Desert Canyon area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jaleen Nielsen, St. George News
Snowfall in at St. George Golf Course in the Bloomington Hills area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Samantha Burton, St. George News
Snowfall in Desert Canyon area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Matt Mattice, St. George News
Snowfall in Hurricane, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Lance Bertola, St. George News
Snowfall in downtown area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Julie Harwood, St. George News
Snowfall in the Diamond Valley area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Andrea Holbert, St. George News
Snowfall in Ivins City, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hutchings, St. George News
Snowfall in the Bloomington Hills area of St. George, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Ashley Buff, St. George News
Snowfall in Washington City, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Paula Davis, St. George News
Snowfall in Ivins City, Utah, on March 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Dustin Halverson, St. George News
