Traffic advisory: I-15 backed up north of Beaver due to weather-related incident

ST. GEORGE — Due to a weather-related incident that occurred Friday afternoon, traffic on northbound Interstate 15 is backed up north of Beaver.

Update 5 p.m., I-15 southbound is backed up at mile marker 115 with an estimated duration of three hours. The estimated duration for northbound I-15 has been extended from one to four hours.

Utah Highway Patrol posted information on Twitter at about 4:45 p.m., notifying travelers that northbound I-15 is closed at milepost 109 with traffic being diverted through Manderfield. Southbound I-15 is being closed at Manderfield. UHP said they have several multi-vehicle crashes as well as single vehicles. No major injuries reported.

According to information posted by the Utah Department of Transportation just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, an incident near mile marker 115 on northbound I-15, approximately four miles north of Beaver, has caused traffic to back up. UDOT was advising travelers to expect delays of more than 15 minutes in the area. Three lanes are impacted and the estimated duration of four hours. A map of the area is showing traffic impacted between mile marker 111 and mile marker 125.

