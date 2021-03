Photo gallery: Mid-March storm blankets St. George area with snow

ST. GEORGE — A snowstorm flurried through Washington County on Friday morning, with hefty snowflakes blanketing cities and towns across the county.

See St. George News’ photo gallery below, featuring many reader-submitted photos of this unexpected springtime snowstorm.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.