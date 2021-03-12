June 21, 1947 – March 5, 2021

Marcia Lee Edwards Beck passed away peacefully, after battling various health issues in her beloved home of Cedar City, Utah on March 5, 2021. She was born was born June 21, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Marcus and Ruth Stockman Edwards. She married to Fil C Beck in Salt Lake City on Aug. 15, 1969.

Marcia was raised on the Avenues of Salt Lake City where she loved spending time with her brother and cousins. She loved visiting her grandmother’s house on her way home from school for baked treats. As a teenager, she was involved in many church and service groups. She graduated from East High and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Westminster College in 1969. It was there that she met her husband Fil. She then taught elementary school until she and Fil started their family.

In June of 1978, they took a leap of faith and moved to Cedar City, Utah to open a business. While raising two kids she worked hard waitressing at Milt’s Stage Stop to help provide during the hard times of starting a business. She continued to work there for over 20 years, where many great friendships were created. For the last 25 years she also served as the administrative assistant (“The Church Lady”) at community Presbyterian Church, where she selflessly helped those in need. Her love for music was shown through her dedication and participation in the church choir.

Marcia loved the outdoors. She especially loved to spend time with her family and friends at the cabin in Teasdale, Utah. There she would entertain and make all who visited feel like family. Marcia learned to ski at a young age. She would take a bus with her cousins to Alta with a box lunch and ski all day. She shared her love of skiing with her kids and taught them to ski at Brian Head Resort.

Marcia loved her family and friends. If you knew her, you know how giving she was. She was especially good at creating picture perfect holidays through her cute decorations, yummy meals, and loving hospitality. She truly enjoyed spoiling those that she cared for. Marcia made each of her kids, grandkids and friends feel loved with her thoughtful and heartfelt gifts. If you gave her a gift, you could always count on a timely thank you card. She also loved picking out and sending funny birthday cards that were guaranteed to put a smile on your face. She loved animals, especially dogs. She adopted many.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Fil C Beck; her two children: Spencer Beck (Jennifer) and Betsy Beck; eight grandchildren: Taylor Beck, Jordyn Brown (Justin), James Marcus Beck, Kamryn Beck, Chandler Beck, Zachary Beck, Logan Steckel and Clare Steckel.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City, Utah.

Masks are required for those attending the services.

The family would like to thank all those who gently cared for her over the last few years.