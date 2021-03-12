Woman pinned under vehicle after rollover north of Cedar City, one of several weather-related crashes

A Ford F-250 pickup lies on its side alongside Interstate 15 following a rollover crash north of Cedar City, Utah, March 12, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A woman was seriously injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 north of Cedar City, according to police.

The incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., involved a white Ford F-250 pickup truck with three occupants: a male driver, a woman and an infant.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Riches said the vehicle was heading southbound near mile marker 65 when the driver lost control. The truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest off the right side of the roadway.

“The female occupant was ejected from the truck and became pinned underneath when the truck stopped rolling,” Riches told Cedar City News. “She sustained significant injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening at this point.”

After being extricated from underneath the wreckage, the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment, Riches said, adding that the driver sustained only minor injuries and the baby, who had been properly restrained in a car seat, was unharmed.

The crash impacted traffic on southbound I-15 intermittently as emergency responders and investigators worked at the scene. Delays to the traffic flow were relatively minor, Riches said.

“It has been snowing and the road conditions are poor, which was obviously a contributor to the crash,” Riches added

The incident was one of several weather-related crashes reported along I-15 Friday morning.

In addition to several single-vehicle slide-offs that happened along a several-mile stretch between New Harmony and the area of Black Ridge, UHP reported two multi-vehicle collisions in that same area. Both were on the southbound side of I-15 and reportedly involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle; no serious injuries were reported in either case, UHP Lt. Shawn Judd said, adding that the weather was a factor in both crashes.

“This weather is supposed to continue,” Judd added. “We encourage drivers to slow down and be prepared for these winter-type driving conditions in Washington County, which is somewhat unusual.”

St. George News reporter Alexa Morgan contributed to this story.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

