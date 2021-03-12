May 1, 1943 – March 8, 2021

Donald Leroy DeNoon, 77 passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, doing one of the things he loved fishing. Don was born May 1, 1943 in Moundsville, West Virginia, to Alvin Oscar DeNoon and Clara Rose Ebbert. Don married Sandra Lin Dean, Dec. 18, 1971, in Huntington Beach, California.

Don lived a full life starting life traveling around the US with his family to various military bases. In high school, he loved baseball and would run home every day to do his paper route quickly to make it to practice after. The track coach found out how fast he was and asked him to join, where he found his love of the sport. He joined the Air Force in January 1962 and served honorably for four years, traveling around the world competing in race walking.

Don earned a world record for the one-mile race walk that was held for 15 years in 1966, was an alternate for the 1968 Olympics, and was a World Masters Champion at the age of 55 for the over 30 age group. After graduating from California State College with a degree in political science, Don pursued his love of track by coaching the Long Beach Comets and Blue Angels track clubs, as well as the Long Polk High School girls track team.

He met his wife, Sandra in 1968 and they were married three years later. Through their marriage, they lived in California, Oregon, Iowa, Illinois, Florida and Utah. He continued to turn his hobby into a career by coaching at Clackamas Community College in Clackamas, Oregon, Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Southern Illinois University – Carbondale, and the BreakAway Track Club at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida. Don was a loving, compassionate husband, father, brother, and friend. He would help out anyone in need and be always there for his family.

Don loved to fish, head to the casinos weekly and spend time with friends on the golf course. His last few years were spent working on his fishing boat and going out on the lake. His final hours were spent at Quail Creek Reservoir where he successfully caught at least two fish.

Don is survived by his wife, Sandra DeNoon; daughter, Patricia DeNoon; grandson, Ruel Mason DeNoon; granddaughter-in-law, Basdai Ann Marie Glidden; and his siblings Patty DeNoon Johnson and Ronald DeNoon. Don is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alvin James DeNoon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the Don DeNoon Memorial Women’s Track Scholarship at https://siuf.org/giving/payment.php (select: Athletics and type in Don DeNoon Women’s Track Memorial Fund), or checks mailed to Saluki Athletics Development Office; Lingle Hall 117 – Mail Code 6620; 1490 Douglas Dr. Carbondale, Illinois, 62901. You may choose instead to donate to the Amateur Athletic Union of the United States, Inc., located at P. O. Box 22409, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 32830. Write: In the name of Don DeNoon for Track and Field.

The Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to view the memorial service online at this link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/50039

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Donald’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.