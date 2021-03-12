A winning smile is ‘your first impression’; Orthodontics Inc. offers short-term orthodontic solutions for busy adults

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you take countless selfies but then end up quickly deleting them because you’re never satisfied with the results, a youthful and vibrant smile from Orthodontics Inc. in St. George may be the key to restoring confidence.

“Your smile reflects how you are feeling,” said Dr. Joseph Wilson, owner of Orthodontics, Inc. “Everything revolves around the teeth and your smile; it’s your first impression.”

Wilson and the “neon dream team” at Orthodontics Inc. specialize in orthodontic solutions that meet the needs of busy adults, including short-term or Clear Braces and Invisalign. In just a few months, patients can experience results lasting a lifetime.

Designer smiles start at Orthodontics Inc.

Wilson grew up in Blanding, served in the military and went on to graduate with honors at the University of Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine, followed by specializing in orthodontics at the University of Colorado.

Wilson said he saw the need not only in his hometown but in the surrounding states.

“Everyone deserves orthodontic treatment,” he said. “My desire is to make it accessible and affordable for all.”

Wilson said he knows how to bring out the best in every smile.

“I set the teeth up in a specific way that is unique for every individual. I can walk down the street and know if that is my signature smile.”

After opening clinics in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, Wilson brought his vast orthodontic experience back to his native Utah. While most orthodontists see roughly 8,500 patients over the course of their entire career, he has successfully treated more than 16,000 adults and kids in the last 10 years.

“I like to create youthful, vibrant smiles,” he said. “This sets us apart.”

Orthodontics that fit your lifestyle

Orthodontics Inc. serves up smiles with a state-of-the-art treatment center offering the latest technology available in Clear Braces and Invisalign.

Wilson said they are leading the Southwest in orthodontics.

He added that many adults shy away from orthodontic treatment because it’s too much of a commitment to fit into their hectic schedules, but with options like Clear Braces and Invisalign that offer dramatic results in just four to six months, anyone can achieve a stylish smile. Patients often include short-term orthodontics in their plans for a wedding, graduation, family trip or other significant life event.

Building a bombshell smile

Wilson said there are fundamental differences between orthodontics in male and female patients. A man’s front teeth should be lined up straight to give a more masculine appearance. For women, he strives to add a youthful, feminine curve to their smiles by creating a step between the two front teeth and the side teeth.

“If you look at all the Hollywood starlets, that’s how their teeth are set up, either naturally or through orthodontics,” he said.

Straight teeth stand out even more when they’re gleaming white, Wilson said. As such, a bleaching treatment at Orthodontics Inc. makes teeth up to six shades whiter, which can take up to a decade off the appearance of a patient’s smile.

Making a great first impression

More than a decade of experience and thousands of satisfied patients allow Wilson to look beyond the existing flaws in a smile to a perfect end result. Taking into account the patient’s facial structure, he said that he can rearrange their teeth in his mind to create a vision of exactly what he wants to accomplish.

Once the braces come off, Wilson performs what he calls a “Hollywood touch-up,” smoothing away chips and other imperfections to finalize the look at no extra charge. When patients see their new smiles for the first time, the results are often so dramatic that they shed tears of joy and relief.

“The reveal is my favorite day of treatment,” he said. “It really is life-changing.”

To schedule a consultation with the “neon dream team” at Orthodontics Inc., call 435-688-7711.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

