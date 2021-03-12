What’s on the Menu: Wing Nutz | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Promising “Paradise on Wings,” Wing Nutz specializes in baked chicken wings that can be dipped in any of 18 house-made sauces and washed down with a chilled draft beer or soft drink of your choice.

Eating local is What’s on the Menu host Sheldon Demke’s favorite way to eat, so he took his friend Adam Mast to check out some delicious finger foods at the Wing Nutz St. George location.

Join Sheldon and Adam for a taste of wing paradise on episode 80 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The pair started with Demke’s favorite: chicken nachos, which comprises chips, cheese, more chips, more cheese, pico de gallo, a Southwestern blend of beans and corn, freshly sliced jalapeños, olives and even more cheese on top, plus chicken smothered in a mango pom chipotle sauce.

“It’s kind of sweet and tangy,” Mast said. “Got a nice little kick to it, incredible.”

Next up, the duo split a Buffalo Bleu burger. With a mouth-watering patty, buffalo sauce, spicy blue cheese dressing and Buffalo chips on top, it’s the ultimate burger for fans of the signature Buffalo flavor at Wing Nutz.

It would be downright un-American to visit Wing Nutz and not order wings, Demke said, so they added on a combo platter for two. The Wing Nutz Sampler features “legendary” bone-in wings with Buffalo sauce, boneless wings with jalapeño honey barbecue sauce, hog wings drenched in mustard sauce and a double order of Buffalo chips on the side. What a spread!

Wing Nutz owner Jasmine Lynn called the sampler the “perfect go-to if you want to try all our wings.”

Wing Nutz uses only free-range, cage-free, hormone-free and steroid-free chicken. Orders are always baked in their state-of-the-art ovens, never fried.

“That’s one thing about Wing Nutz that I really enjoy,” Demke said. “Everything is baked and it doesn’t feel baked. I feel like it’s a little bit healthier for you.”

Wing Nutz, located in The Shoppes at Zion, is a great spot for a delicious lunch or evening beers and snacks with friends. And with live music and karaoke every week, it’s the perfect local watering hole.

Wing Nutz | Address: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, #24, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-9674 | Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Website.

