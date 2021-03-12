‘Do the job right the first time’: A Plus Garage Doors now serves residential, commercial customers in St. George

A+ Garage Doors technician at work, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of A+ Garage Doors, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As a leader in Utah’s garage door industry, A Plus Garage Doors has provided quality service and products to thousands of home and business owners in northern Utah over the past 16 years. Now the company is expanding to southern Utah to serve the St. George community.

“I couldn’t be more excited to grow our small family-owned business into such a great area,” owner Carrie Kelsch said. “We have roots, friends and family in St George, so providing outstanding service and superior garage door products to the community brings a smile to my face.”

A Plus Garage Doors performs garage door maintenance, repair and installation for residential and commercial properties. Headquartered in Sandy, the company has grown to over 60 employees, including technicians, installers and support staff.

Kelsch and Ryan Humphreys started A Plus Garage Doors in 2005 with two primary goals in mind: creating a company that puts customers first and offering a rewarding work environment that employees are proud to be a part of.

Humphreys said doing the job right the first time shows that they respect their customers’ time.

“We strive to be a company that customers will confidently recommend to their friends and family,” he said.

Kelsch agreed, adding that communication is key to establishing the long-lasting relationships with customers.

“It is what sets us apart,” she said. “We also offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee along with a generous warranty on all work.”

Whether your garage door needs a routine tuneup to keep things running smoothly or it’s squeaking and creaking due to aging parts, A Plus Garage Doors technicians have the tools and knowledge to get the job done. They perform all types of service – from fixing and replacing springs, cables, rollers and openers to replacing dented or cracked panels and installing new doors and motors.

A new garage door is a great addition to any home and helps increase the value and overall appeal of the property. Residential garage doors are more than just an aesthetic feature; they’re an extension of the home itself, providing safety, privacy and convenience for those living within.

A Plus Garage Doors offers a variety of garage door options: steel, wood, wooden composite, aluminum, glass and insulated options. Additionally, their long-standing relationships with several different garage door vendors makes it easier to find the perfect style and color you are looking for. They also provide free estimates, 24/7 emergency service and a satisfaction guarantee with all products and services, and they can often send a technician out the same day a customer calls for service.

“Nowadays with everything being so automated, it is important to us that any time you call, there is a dispatcher ready to answer the phone,” Humphreys said. “We don’t send you to a machine or a voice message system.”

Kelsch said they assess every problem individually to determine what the root cause is.

“We are contacted because people want to solve a garage door issue,” she said. “We educate the customer on what their options are and discuss the costs and time frame to perform the work. Our customers love that we take the time to listen to them, explain our diagnosis and walk them through the process until they are satisfied.”

With A Plus Garage Doors on the job, there’s no need to up-end your whole day wondering when the technician is going to arrive. The company schedules service calls in two-hour blocks of time, and the technicians call customers about 10 minutes before arrival.

“We understand that people are literally inviting us into their homes, and that requires a lot of trust,” Humphreys said. “We take this honor very seriously. We perform background checks and vet all potential employees. We are dedicated to providing the best experience possible.”

Kelsch said that having a team that is knowledgeable, reliable and dedicated is “one of my proudest features of the company.”

“With full-time door consultants to learn more about what you’re looking for and help you find the perfect garage door for your project and IDEA-certified technicians with years of experience to properly diagnose your garage door issues, we are honored to be your garage door specialists.”

To schedule a free estimate, call 435-252-1322 or visit the A Plus Garage Doors website.

A+ Garage Doors | Address: 3284 E. Deseret Drive, Unit 17, St. George | Telephone: 435-252-1322 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

