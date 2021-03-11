‘An important step in fighting this pandemic’: FourPoints Health offers COVID vaccine to the community

Stock photo | Photo by insta_photos/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — After months of anticipation, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to all adults in the community at FourPoints Health.

“COVID-19 is very real,” said Megan Johnson, multimedia and communications specialist for FourPoints Health. “An important step in fighting this pandemic is encouraging individuals to become vaccinated.”

In adherence with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices priority distribution guidelines, FourPoints Health is currently offering the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, to Southern Utahns aged 18 and over.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective in clinical trials at preventing COVID-19 illness among people who received two doses and had no evidence of being previously infected.

The vaccine is available at all FourPoints Health locations, including St. George, Cedar City and on the Shivwits reservation in Ivins. Individuals must fill out an online registration form to reserve their vaccine. Registered individuals will be contacted by staff at the clinic nearest to their home address to schedule an appointment.

“We hope to be able to have the first dose administered to them within 14 days of registration,” Johnson said. “As more individuals register, we’ll be able to receive more doses.”

While receiving their first dose at the clinic, individuals will schedule another appointment four weeks later for the second injection. Both doses are administered in the muscle of the upper arm.

FourPoints Health accepts most insurance providers, and many plans now cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination. Individuals without coverage will be charged a small administration fee.

Additionally, FourPoints Health is offering rapid COVID-19 testing at all locations by appointment only. Results are available in just 15 minutes. Most insurance plans cover COVID-19 testing. Clinic staff will help uninsured individuals apply for testing coverage through the Utah Department of Health.

FourPoints Health was established with the mission of providing high-quality health care for both adults and children, regardless of insurance status. Preventive and primary medical care, dental care and behavioral health services are available to all patients on a sliding fee scale based on income. Patients can pay with cash for as low as $20 per visit.

“We are a community health center, open and available to all,” Johnson said. “We believe it’s important to provide quality health care at a price people can afford.”

As a community health center, FourPoints Health has access to various funding options for services that other providers may not offer. Their clinics are also not restricted by the policies and time constraints of a privately owned practice, which allows them to provide more individualized patient care.

Tyler Goddard, health director for FourPoints Health, told St. George News in a previous article that lower cost care is possible and available in Southern Utah at their clinics every day, and their entire team is passionate about health and wellness.

“We believe that we are only as strong as our weakest member. So as we strengthen each individual member of our community, we strengthen the whole community,” he said. “We are able to provide affordable health care by partnering with federal and local agencies to help reduce the cost of services to our patients.”

Owned and operated by the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, FourPoints Health manages five clinics in the southern and central regions of the state. Many of the staff are tribal members working for and giving back to their tribe and community.

At FourPoints Health, providers seek to treat more than just a patient’s physical body; their mind, emotions and spirit all play a role. These four points of the ancient medicine wheel define health and wellness in the Paiute way of life.

Resources

FourPoints Health | Locations: 1449 N. 1400 West, Suite 19, St. George, or 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-688-7572 (St. George) or 435-867-1520 (Cedar City) | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Website.

