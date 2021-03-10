Region 9 girls golf: Pine View wins opener as new season tees off

Lily Barnes of Cedar High School tees off during season-opening match at SunRiver Golf Club, St. George, Utah, March 10, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jared Barnes, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 high school girls golf season got under way Wednesday afternoon, with Pine View edging Desert Hills by a single stroke in the season opener at SunRiver Golf Club.

Annabelle Millard of Dixie had the best individual score of the day, shooting a 3-over-par 38 on the course’s front nine.

Brooklyn Rhodes of Desert Hills placed second individually with a 43, while three other players tied for third place with 44 strokes apiece: Iris Pead of Dixie, Ellie Johnson of Hurricane and Hallie Wieland of Pine View.

“It was windy and cold,” said Desert Hills coach Todd Meyer. “It was played a little tougher than it did last year, for sure, and I’m sure the scores reflected that.”

Pine View finished first overall with a team score of 191, while second-place Desert Hills scored 192 and Dixie finished third with 194. Along with Wieland’s 44, teammates Alyssa Butterfus and Skyeli Millward each shot a 46 to help the Panthers earn the first weekly win of the 2021 season.

“I think it might end up being a three-team race this year,” Meyer added.

The Region 9 girls are scheduled to play nine holes each of the first two weeks before shifting to 18-hole competitions for the remaining six weeks of the regular season.

Next week’s region match is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City.

Region 9 team scores, SunRiver, March 10 (9 holes)

Pine View 191 Desert Hills 192 Dixie 194 Cedar 216 Crimson Cliffs 224 Snow Canyon 236 Hurricane 241 Canyon View 272

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.