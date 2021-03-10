Region 9 girls golf: Pine View wins opener as new season tees off

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 high school girls golf season got under way Wednesday afternoon, with Pine View edging Desert Hills by a single stroke in the season opener at SunRiver Golf Club.
Annabelle Millard of Dixie had the best individual score of the day, shooting a 3-over-par 38 on the course’s front nine.
Brooklyn Rhodes of Desert Hills placed second individually with a 43, while three other players tied for third place with 44 strokes apiece: Iris Pead of Dixie, Ellie Johnson of Hurricane and Hallie Wieland of Pine View.
“It was windy and cold,” said Desert Hills coach Todd Meyer. “It was played a little tougher than it did last year, for sure, and I’m sure the scores reflected that.”
Pine View finished first overall with a team score of 191, while second-place Desert Hills scored 192 and Dixie finished third with 194. Along with Wieland’s 44, teammates Alyssa Butterfus and Skyeli Millward each shot a 46 to help the Panthers earn the first weekly win of the 2021 season.
“I think it might end up being a three-team race this year,” Meyer added.
The Region 9 girls are scheduled to play nine holes each of the first two weeks before shifting to 18-hole competitions for the remaining six weeks of the regular season.
Next week’s region match is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City.
Region 9 team scores, SunRiver, March 10 (9 holes)
- Pine View 191
- Desert Hills 192
- Dixie 194
- Cedar 216
- Crimson Cliffs 224
- Snow Canyon 236
- Hurricane 241
- Canyon View 272
