T-Bone collision slows traffic on Red Hills Parkway

ST. GEORGE — Police say a failure-to-yield collision on Red Hills Parkway closed a turning lane for nearly an hour on Wednesday night.

Around 6 p.m., the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on Red Hills attempted to turn left onto 900 East across traffic and was impacted on its left side by a silver Mercury Sable traveling eastbound, St. George Police officer Dennis Blackman told St. George News. The Tahoe spun 270 degrees and came to rest with its back wheels atop the curb on the west side of 900 East. The Sable stopped in the intersection.

No injuries were reported, he said. The lone victim of the Sable, a college-age woman, was evaluated by Gold Cross Ambulance personnel but not transported. The middle-aged man in the Tahoe was unharmed.

“The driver in the silver car was checked out,” Blackman said. “She had heavy front-end damage, and it’s always nice to check somebody out for that. They released her and she was driven home by a friend.”

Both cars were totaled and transported by tow. The Tahoe’s rear axle snapped.

Traffic was moderately impacted as the turn lanes onto 900 East were shut down from both directions in addition to an eastbound lane of Red Hills Parkway. Eastbound traffic was slowed and those looking to turn onto 900 East were forced to take a detour, but traffic did not back up.

Officer Blackman declined to disclose if any citations were issued on scene.

He said the only contributing factor was a failure to yield to traffic, he said. Westbound traffic looks toward the sunset at that hour.

“We always think it’s safe to turn and maybe we don’t see a vehicle coming,” Blackman said.

The owner of the Tahoe said the vehicle was a new purchase from his place of work and he was driving it home for the first time.

St. George Fire also responded to the incident.

Traffic had resumed normal patterns by 7 p.m.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

