Rebecca Guymon of St. George, Utah returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born Feb. 13, 1967 in Mount Pleasant, Utah to Dale and Lorraine Nielson Ross. She married Steven Warren Guymon on Feb. 4, 1989 in the Manti Utah Temple.

Rebecca spent nearly all of her life in Utah, moving to Richfield at two months old, attending and graduating from high school in Cedar City in 1985, where she played the flute in band and orchestra, was on yearbook staff and went to Utah girl’s state.

She then graduated from Snow College in 1987, and later attended Southern Utah State College (now SUU) when she met her husband at a singles ward in St. George that she attended on the weekends. They were engaged just four weeks after they met. She worked as a bank teller and then mortgage and loan officer until her first child was born in St. George, at which point she devoted her attention to raising her children.

While her children were in elementary school, Rebecca served her community by volunteering for the PTA for a number of years. She contributed to her church community by serving in the Relief Society presidency and as Primary president. When her youngest child finished elementary school, Rebecca enjoyed working in the library at Tonaquint Intermediate School.

She was a strong advocate for her family, supporting her children through many high school musicals, basketball seasons, and executive council events, and her husband in his work and church callings. In her final years, she found joy in spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Outside of her family, she also loved the women in her book club, who were a source of tremendous support for her over the years, particularly after she was diagnosed with cancer.

She is survived by her husband Steven Guymon; her parents Lorraine and Dale Ross of St. George, Utah; her children, Rachel (Keith) Gee, Samuel Guymon, Richard (Kiera) Guymon, and Susanna Guymon; her grandkids Logan and Clara Rebecca Gee; her siblings Lisa (Kyle) Empey of Spring Creek, Nevada, Sharon (David) Sass of Spanish Fork, Utah; Richard (Angela) Ross of Sandy, Utah, Robert (Melinda) Ross of Pflugerville, Texas, and Russell (Nancy) Ross of St. George, Utah.

Special thanks to Dr. Te, Rex, and the nurses Erika, Ryan, Natalee and Cecile who cared for her so tenderly for 3.5 years after her colon cancer diagnosis and the numerous ward members and neighbors who brought meals to support her.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m.

