MAR 10-EDIT-PFFT- LDS church cancels Hill Cumorah Pageant’s final season

Written by Mori Kessler
March 10, 2021
Members of the Hill Cumorah Pageant cast. The pageant, which is possibly one of the LDS church's best known and largest annual events held in Palmyra, New York, was among the pageants the church announced it would be discontinuing, Palmyra, New York, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Due to the continuing impact of the pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that it was canceling its remaining pageants for 2021. This includes what would have been the final season of the long-running Hill Cumorah Pageant.

In this file photo, a pageant cast member plays out a scene from The Book of Mormon during the former Manti Pageant, Manti, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

In addition to the Hill Cumorah Pageant, the Nauvoo Pageant and British Pageant have also been canceled for this year; however, unlike the Hill Cumorah Pageant, the other pageants are set to return in 2022.

In place of the final performance of the Hill Cumorah Pageant, the church will broadcast the 2019 version of the production, according to a press release from the church.

“This event will commemorate the contributions of tens of thousands of volunteer participants through the years,” the press release stated.

The pageant will be broadcast online starting July 9.

Performed in Palmyra, New York, the Hill Cumorah Pageant started in 1937 and has been used as missionary tool for the LDS church in the decades since. The pageant details scenes from the Book of Mormon, the religious text from which church members earned their “Mormon” nickname.

In 2018, the church announced that 2020 was to be the pageant’s final season. This coincided with the outright cancellation of other pageants or the transfer away from general church oversight and promotion to the stewardship of regional church authorities.

At the time, church leaders said that local leaders and members are to be focused on faith-centered activities such as Sunday worship, home-based gospel study and supporting church programs.

“The goal of every activity in the Church should be to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to share His gospel message throughout the world,” the church said in the original 2018 statement. “Local celebrations of culture and history may be appropriate. Larger productions, such as pageants, are discouraged.”

This saw the end of the Castle Valley and Clarkston pageants in 2018 and the final performance of the Manti Pageant in 2019.

As for the church’s three remaining pageants, tentative return performances are as follows:

  • The Nauvoo Pageant will return in July 2022.
  • The British Pageant will continue every four years under local church leadership with the next performance set for sometime in 2022.
  • The Mesa (Arizona) Pageant will return under local leadership once the Mesa Temple’s renovation is completed.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!