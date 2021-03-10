Oct. 9, 1924 – March 7, 2021

Craig Anderson Clark of Newcastle, Utah, passed away March 7, 2021 at the age of 96. He was born Oct. 9, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gordon and Lucille Clark.

He grew up in Nevada and enjoyed the outdoor life, especially being a cowboy. He was an officer in the US Navy serving in the Pacific during World War II. After graduating from Utah State University with a degree in agronomy, he was employed as a soil scientist for the US Bureau of Reclamation in Colorado.

Craig and Ellen were married Sept.18, 1949. He worked for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company in St. George developing a new strain of mono germ beet seed that helped improve beet seed harvesting techniques. Craig lived in the Escalante Valley for 70 years where he owned and operated a farming and cattle feeding operation. During that time, he served on many agricultural boards, was active in politics, and served on the planning and zoning commission in Iron County.

He was a well-known and liked member of his community and was loved by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen. He is survived by his sister, three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a viewing Friday, March 12, 2021, 11 a.m. to noon at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Burial will be at the Springdale Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign Craig’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.