SUV collides with minivan, clogging traffic at Dixie and Auto Mall

ST. GEORGE — A collision between an SUV and a minivan clogged up the corner of the recently renamed Auto Mall Drive and Dixie Drive in St. George early Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not have many details for what caused the collision; however, neither the three passengers of the white SUV, nor the 75-year old man driving the white minivan had injuries that required transport.

“There was a laceration on someone’s nose, but I can’t see that anyone was transported,” said St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin.

The incident was reported at 1:49 p.m. and occurred in the middle of the intersection between Dixie Drive and the former Hilton Drive, which recently had its name changed to Auto Mall Drive.

As rain began to sprinkle down on the scene, the vehicles themselves – which had to be towed – looked worse than their passengers, who all walked away.

The SUV, which had three passengers, had its front hood smashed and its passenger-side airbag deployed.

The minivan, whose sole passenger was its driver, had the middle part of its driver’s side smashed in.

Along with St. George Police, the St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident, which was cleared by 2:30 p.m.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

