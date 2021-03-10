TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | March 12-14
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 9-10:45 a.m. | Cosmic Flow | Admission: $30 | Location: B R E A T H E of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Yoga Breathwork Sound Bath | Admission: $20 | Location: B R E A T H E of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | New Moon SOMA Meditation & Sound Bath | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Etheric Medicine Ceremony | Admission: $55 | Location: Sacred Space Oasis, 449 W. 2150 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Drum Love with Hollie Hope | Admission: $222-$333 | Location: B R E A T H E of St. George, 310 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Presents | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Cedar City Junior Ballet: Cinderella | Admission: $15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Best of Broadway 2 | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Alive at 25 | Admission: $40 | Location: Millcreek High School, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Food Truck PARK’d | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. | Mountain Town | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara City Hall, 2603 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | River House Band | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Zeppelin USA | Admission: $20-$40 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Andrew W. Boss & Scream at the Sky | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Lance Winter | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9:30 p.m. | Apollo’s Army | Admission: $7 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Elton John’s Greatest Hits – Live! | Admission: $20-$40 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Jake Shephard | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | A Night at the Beluga | Admission: $25-$35 (21+ only) | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Bear Claw Poppy Cleanup | Admission: Free | Location: Bear Claw Poppy Trailhead, 1798 Navajo Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Football Game & Tailgate | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
