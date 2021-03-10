TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | March 12-14

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Alive at 25 | Admission: $40 | Location: Millcreek High School, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Nightlife/social

Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | A Night at the Beluga | Admission: $25-$35 (21+ only) | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Outdoor/active/sporting

