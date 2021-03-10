Creating healthy financial habits: Q&A with the experts at State Bank of Southern Utah

Stock image | Photo by PrathanChorruangsak/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — State Bank of Southern Utah is the hometown bank of communities from St. George to Richfield, serving residents for more than 60 years with a sense of local pride and a customer-centric approach.

“We live and work in Southern Utah,” State Bank of Southern Utah digital marketing manager Tony Walser said. “We understand the banking needs of the people that live here. We want to help them because we’re here with them.”

To this end, State Bank of Southern Utah created the Dollars & Sense online education program teaching life skills and various aspects of financial literacy.

“The younger generation especially doesn’t know as much about finances and banking,” Walser said. “We wanted to give them resources that they can refer to.”

But beyond the younger generation, Walser and Bryce Drawe, digital marketing specialist for State Bank of Southern Utah, offered several other thoughts on finances and financial habits in general that are useful for young and old alike.

How do I learn healthy financial habits?

Creating healthy financial habits requires education, practice and time. Walser said there are a few key points to keep in mind:

Don’t spend more than you earn.

Manage your debt.

Save for emergencies.

Start planning for your future.

Keeping track of your monthly income and expenses is crucial, Walser said. State Bank of Southern Utah offers resources through their online banking service and mobile app for monitoring your credit score and staying on top of your budget.

What does it mean to “live within my means”?

Living within your means is perhaps the most important financial habit to develop, Walser said. Practicing this habit ensures that your expenses will be less than your income, which keeps you out of debt and allows you to save for the future.

Walser likened the process of saving to the fable of the tortoise and the hare; sometimes, you have to be the tortoise. Whether you can set aside $10, $100 or $1,000, any amount of savings is better than nothing. Start slowly, and eventually you’ll see the finish line.

Saving money doesn’t have to be boring. Drawe recommends setting goals and rewarding yourself whenever you reach a benchmark amount.

“Make it an exciting process,” he said. “Saving should be celebrated instead of dreaded.”

What is a debt-to-income ratio?

Your debt-to-income ratio, determined by your total monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income, is a tool used by banks to assess whether you qualify for a home loan, credit card and other financial foundations.

It’s possible to have debt, such as a mortgage, and still be financially healthy. The key is not creating more debt than you can manage by spending more than you earn.

“Just because you can afford the monthly payment doesn’t mean you can afford the purchase,” Drawe said. “Calculate the risks you’re willing to take, and don’t take on too much debt.”

Why are emergency savings so important?

If you don’t have an emergency savings fund, you aren’t truly financially healthy. Where would you be today if your car broke down, you lost your job or you were hit with unforeseen medical bills? Life happens, and Drawe said that “unexpected” expenses should always be expected.

“When it rains, it pours,” he said. “Keep some savings so you have peace of mind that no matter what happens, you’ll have enough resources to get by.”

Successful savers set saving goals, create a separate emergency fund, automate their savings and earn interest on their funds, and ensure their savings aren’t too easy to access when the temptation to splurge on an unnecessary purchase strikes.

Drawe said a good rule of thumb is to set aside at least three months of living expenses as an emergency fund. That way, you’re more prepared for whatever the future holds.

More information on healthy financial habits through the Dollars & Sense program is available to everyone in the community at no cost, not just State Bank of Southern Utah customers. The self-paced learning modules, each lasting no more than 10 minutes, cover subjects such as building financial capability, making prudent investments, owning a home and preparing for retirement.

“The reason why we offer this education is solely for the purpose of helping people grow financially,” Drawe said. “We want them to save and learn to manage their finances. We want them to succeed.”

For more information about State Bank of Southern Utah, visit their website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

