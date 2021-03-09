Dec. 19, 1948 – March 4, 2021

Raola Jepson Lee, wife, mother, grandmother, passed away March 4, 2021. Raola was born Dec. 19, 1948 to Woodrow Jepson and Louise Pugh Jepson in Hurricane, Utah.

Raola was raised in Hurricane, Utah, and worked just as hard as her five brothers did. One of the memories of Raola was as a teen when she washed clothes on the washboard, helped on the farm with chores, and helped cook dinner, as she did almost every day to help keep the household running.

Raola was always a hard worker, never thinking twice about helping others. She had a generous heart and if asked, she would give you the shirt off her back.

Raola was known for her beautiful quilts and her baking. Raola never kept anything she made, baking or quilts because she knew that other people would enjoy what she made instead of it sitting around her house collecting dust or mold. She loved making cookies for the people who were over the Ironman Triathlon, and orange rolls for her classmates when they got together. She made quilts for her children, grandchildren and the Veterans Home in Ivins.

Raola graduated from Hurricane High School and met her future love Ronald A. Lee at a Hurricane Tigerette dance in the summer of 1967 when their dates abandoned them. They were sealed in the St. George temple for time and all eternity June 28, 1968. Together they raised five children, Russel Alden Lee (Karen); Jeremy Woodrow Lee, Melisa Louise Lee Bigler (Dale); Jayson Lloyd Lee, Chad Tracy Lee (Tayleigh).

Raola was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Louise; four of her brothers, James, Robert, Larry and Raymond. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Becca.

Raola is survived by her husband, Ronald, her brother William, her five children, 13 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 807 Capilla Drive, Washington, Utah followed by a graveside at noon in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Raola’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.