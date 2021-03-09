Washington County man dies at Quail Creek State Park

This 2017 file photo shown for illustration purposes shows storm clouds over Quail Creek Reservoir in Washington County, Utah, July 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington County man is dead following an incident at Quail Creek State Park on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, around 7:45 p.m., family members called authorities to report that Donald L. Denoon, 77, had gone fishing alone in his boat at Quail Creek earlier that morning and had not returned home.

First responders from the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, Washington County Search and Rescue and Hurricane City Police were dispatched to the state park to search for the man.

At around 10:30 p.m., responders located and recovered Denoon’s body from the water on the northeast side of the reservoir. He was not wearing a life jacket; however, one was found inside his boat, according to the statement.

Conditions in the area on Monday were quite windy throughout the entire day, with occasional strong gusts and cold water temperatures.

In the statement, the Utah Divison of Parks and Recreation extends their condolences to Denoon’s friends and family.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

