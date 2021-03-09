In like a lion: USU Extension offers March checklist for gardening season

File photo by Unsplash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With March in full swing, Utah is officially heading into gardening season.

The Utah State University Extension office has assembled several tips to help you prepare. Included are links with additional information from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac.

You can also consider taking an online gardening course. Courses cover everything from container vegetable gardening and creating the perfect soil, to planting trees and controlling pests. Courses are geared to both beginning and professional gardeners. Use the code “Grow5” at checkout to get $5 off.

And if you’re unsure what to do with your trees, you can also attend a USU Extension-sponsored pruning demonstration near you. Check with your local county extension office for information.

Yard and garden tips

Pests and Problems:

Written by Julene Reese, USU Extension.

