Amid city improvements, Cove Wash trailhead in Santa Clara to remain open with alternative routes

St. George News file photo shows a portion of Cove Wash Trail near Santa Clara, Utah, date unspecified | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Despite road and other infrastructure improvements in Santa Clara, Cove Wash trailhead will remain open and accessible by alternative routes.

According to a press release issued by the the Bureau of Land Management, the road and other infrastructure improvements in Santa Clara are expected to continue until late spring or early summer.

The access point for vehicles is limited to 4×4 vehicles only due to the conditions of the route, while a second route allows for mountain bike access to the trailheads.

Both possible routes are shown, along with the areas affected by construction, on the city’s website at South Hills Water Improvements Project 2021. The bike route is accessible at Clary Hills Drive, near the intersection of Clary Hills Drive and Gates Lane. The vehicle access is adjacent to the roundabout for Clary Hills Drive, Boomers Loop West and West Colbey Loop.

“We understand the frustrations of recreationists, but the city’s efforts include improving the road leading to the trailhead,” Gloria Tibbetts, acting BLM St. George field manager, said in the statement. “Hopefully it is a short term inconvenience leading to a long term benefit for users of the area.”

The construction work is part of a proposal and subsequent environmental assessment, analyzed and approved by the BLM’s St. George field office, which can be found online.

