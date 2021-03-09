March 16, 1933 – March 8, 2021

Faith Reeves passed away Monday evening, March 8, 2021, surrounded by members of her family at her home in Santa Clara, Utah. She was 87.

Faith was born March 16, 1933 in Kimball, Alberta, Canada, to Daniel and Lennie (Adams) McMeekin. Faith spent most of her youth in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Faith served a full-time mission in the Western Canada Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At one mission conference, she was introduced to Elder Devon Reeves, also serving in the mission. About six months after returning from her mission, Faith moved to southern Utah where she re-met Devon one day on Main Street in Cedar City, Utah. After an 11-month courtship, they were married in the St. George Temple on November 15, 1957.

Faith was always a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in numerous positions throughout her life including in the Young Women’s Mutual Improvement Association, primary, Cedar North Stake Relief Society president and she was a favorite gospel doctrine teacher for many years. Faith was known for always being ready to serve, in whatever capacity she could. She was always spreading the gospel to others, from taking neighbor children to sacrament meeting and primary, to giving out “pass along cards” to people she encountered on trips and in everyday life.

Faith was a devoted wife and mother to five children. She loved spending time with her family and she and Devon were always taking the children on outings and trips from a day trip to a national or state park, or to Canada to visit family. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, Faith loved any opportunity to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether on the phone, via FaceTime, or in person. In the last year, as Faith struggled with the impact of progressing Dementia, she never forgot any of her family members.

Faith was a great organizer and a very hard worker. She didn’t like to waste time – at all. In 1984, with her youngest child in high school, Faith returned to the workforce. She worked as a secretary for various businesses in Cedar City, and eventually worked for Southern Utah University, where she retired in 1998 as the communication department secretary.

Faith is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brother and son-in-law (Scott Schram).

She is survived by her husband, Devon; her children Julie Schram, Karen (Chris) DeAdder, Layne (Melanie), Neldon, and Ryan; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild due in August.

The family would like to thank Sun Tree Home Health & Hospice for their outstanding service and care for Faith over the past year.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will take place in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral service online. Please click on the link:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/49832

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Faith’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com