Wittwer Hospitality expands portfolio with new hotel opening in Washington City

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Best Western Plus Settlers Point in Washington City, operated by Wittwer Hospitality, will be opening its doors to guests this month. This new Southern Utah hotel will provide business and leisure travelers affordable lodging with an enjoyable experience they can count on.

“It’s always an exciting time when we expand to new locations,” Shayne Wittwer, CEO of Wittwer Hospitality, said in a press release. “Utah thrives on tourism, and we’re excited to welcome guests from around the world to our beautiful state and provide a comfortable and inviting home away from home.”

Guests staying at the hotel can expect superior service, excellent rooms and amenities designed to provide them with comfort and convenience, the press release states, adding that amenities include an indoor pool, an outdoor hot tub, complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center and more. The hotel is also home to a business center and meeting room for those in need of a space for special occasions.

Best Western Plus Settlers Point is committed to keeping guests healthy and safe through Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ We Care Clean program. The program’s industry-leading cleaning standards address everything from guest room and common area cleanliness to streamlined processes that minimize contact between guests and associates while maintaining superior customer service.

Best Western Plus Settlers Point provides a convenient location for those looking for adventure. There are world-class hiking trails, mountain biking and three state parks offering a variety of recreational opportunities just a few miles away.

The hotel is also within driving distance of Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and Lake Powell. Additionally, there are a number of restaurants, shopping centers, museums, golf courses and many other attractions within minutes of the hotel.

Located at 1294 E. Hospitality Way in Washington City, Best Western Plus Settlers Point is accepting advance reservations. To book, call the hotel directly at 800-528-1234 or go to the Best Western Plus Settlers Point website.

Now through May 9, Best Western Hotels & Resorts is rewarding Best Western Rewards members with a $25 Best Western gift card for each night they stay at a Best Western-branded hotel (limit four). With points that never expire, members can book exclusive rates and enjoy member-only offers while earning points toward their next stay.

For more information on Best Western Rewards or to sign up, visit the website.

Click here for complete Best Western Travel Card terms and conditions.

About Wittwer Hospitality

Wittwer Hospitality provides a memorable “home away from home” experience at each of their properties. Each of their hotels recently received the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame Award thanks to their attention to detail; beautiful, clean and comfortable rooms; a delicious hot breakfast; quality amenities; and personalized service. With over 60 years in the business, they have learned what matters most to guests and partners. Wittwer Hospitality is committed to growth and seeking to grow into new markets. Their portfolio currently holds hotels in the Best Western, Hilton, Wyndham and Choice Hotels brands.

About Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Best Western Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

Brands include Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Executive Residency by Best Western, Vīb, GLō, Aiden, Sadie, BW Premier Collection and BW Signature Collection. Through acquisition, WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio are the SureStay, SureStay Plus, SureStay Collection and SureStay Studio franchises. All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

