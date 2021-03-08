Traffic Advisory: Collision causes closure of Red Hills Parkway

Scene of a collision on Red Hills Parkway that had led to a closure of the road, St. George, Utah, March 8, 2021 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A collision in the area of 1221 Red Hills Parkway has caused the closure of the road for an indeterminate time while first responders tend to the scene.

According to Facebook Live post from St. George Police, the road has been closed, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. St. George News is also on the scene and reports that several first responder vehicles are on Red Hills Parkway in the area of the St. George Shuttle.

This is a developing story, and St. George News will follow up with a full report as information is made available.

