Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.
See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.
From ending the state’s mask mandate to the Dixie State name: Highlights from the 2021 Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature wrapped up its business for the year Friday. Lawmakers tackled a number of issues this year during a session that was partially conducted remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read complete story here.
Ladder lying on I-15 triggers crash, sending motorcyclist to hospital
ST. GEORGE — One man was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon due to striking a ladder lying across northbound Interstate 15 near Washington City.
Read complete story here.
Man arrested after reportedly saying he broke into a car because ‘he needed to go back to jail’
ST. GEORGE — A Taylorsville man, released from prison just weeks ago, was arrested in St. George on Wednesday after officers responding to a vehicle burglary call found stolen property in a rented moving truck.
Read complete story here.
Governor said he will sign bill that ends statewide mask mandate on April 10
SALT LAKE CITY — The statewide mask mandate will be lifted by April 10 under a bill that passed the Utah State Legislature in the final hours of the 2021 session and Gov. Spencer Cox indicated he will sign.
Read complete story here.
From lions to lambs – Southern Utah’s diverse wildlife
ST. GEORGE — When March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb in Southern Utah, it sometimes means the latter is about to become someone’s lunch. Both mountain lions and desert bighorn sheep call this rugged desert landscape home.
Read complete story here.
The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.