Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Demonstrators gather at the Dixie State University Encampment Mall to show their opposition to House Bill 278, Name Change Process for Dixie State University, St. George, Utah, March 1, 2021 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature wrapped up its business for the year Friday. Lawmakers tackled a number of issues this year during a session that was partially conducted remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — One man was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon due to striking a ladder lying across northbound Interstate 15 near Washington City.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A Taylorsville man, released from prison just weeks ago, was arrested in St. George on Wednesday after officers responding to a vehicle burglary call found stolen property in a rented moving truck.

Read complete story here.

SALT LAKE CITY — The statewide mask mandate will be lifted by April 10 under a bill that passed the Utah State Legislature in the final hours of the 2021 session and Gov. Spencer Cox indicated he will sign.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — When March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb in Southern Utah, it sometimes means the latter is about to become someone’s lunch. Both mountain lions and desert bighorn sheep call this rugged desert landscape home.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.