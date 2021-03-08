Schatz Anderson & Associates provide ‘passionate, knowledgeable and aggressive’ DUI defense

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — An arrest is not always a conviction, and you’ll get no better defense for an alcohol or drug-related driving offense than from attorney Jason Schatz with Schatz Anderson & Associates, Utah’s DUI defense experts.

Schatz Anderson & Associates is a team of criminal and DUI defense attorneys serving clients throughout the state since 2003. With offices in Salt Lake City and St. George, they have argued over 2,700 DUI cases and 4,000 criminal cases.

Learn more about DUI defense from attorney Jason Schatz in the video in the media player above.

Schatz earned his undergraduate and law degree from the University of Utah. Immediately upon graduating from law school, he joined forces with Steve Anderson to establish a private practice focusing on criminal and DUI defense.

Over the past 17 years, Schatz has defended DUI and criminal cases in virtually every court across the state. He is a member of the Utah State Bar, the Salt Lake County Bar, the Utah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National College of DUI Defense.

DUI charges carry serious legal ramifications, and Schatz understands the importance of every case. In order to best represent his clients, he has continued to study DUI defense since entering private practice.

Schatz underwent training in law enforcement procedure and chemical testing, including the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement course, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s standard field sobriety test student and instructor courses and the Intoxilyzer operator and technician courses. He is certified as a field sobriety testing instructor by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and has completed specialized education in breath and blood testing.

“I’m often asked to lecture and teach other defense attorneys on how to defend clients charged with DUI and other drug or alcohol-related offenses,” he said. “I’ve even been asked by law enforcement to come lecture to their groups, including the St. George Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol.”

The attorneys at Schatz Anderson & Associates have all completed the same field sobriety test training as law enforcement officers in Utah. They are committed to helping clients retain their driver’s licenses, stay out of jail and keep criminal convictions off their records.

Schatz is one of less than 200 elite lawyers nationwide board-certified in DUI defense as a specialty practice. He was the first attorney in Utah to obtain this certification.

“Choosing your attorney to defend you when you’ve been charged with a crime is one of the most important decisions you will make,” he said. “If you want a passionate, knowledgeable and aggressive defense attorney on your side, fighting your case, call me.”

The lawyers at Schatz Anderson & Associates have more than 50 years of combined experience in Utah criminal and DUI defense. To schedule a free consultation with an attorney, call 801-210-8793 or visit their website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Schatz Anderson & Associates | Address: 321 N. Mall Drive #0-201, St. George | Telephone: 435-251-9647 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.