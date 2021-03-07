Dixie State and BYU set dates for clashes in football

Photo collage of previous football games involving BYU, left, in 2018 and Dixie State, right, in 2019. | Photos by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press (left) and Jacob Griffin/Dixie State Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State will play BYU twice in football over the next three years.

Both the Trailblazer and BYU athletic programs have announced the future clashes in football — the first between the programs.

The two programs will face each other in November of 2022 and 2024, with both games being played at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

The 2022 match-up will be on Nov. 19, 2022. The Trailblazers will travel to Provo again nearly two years to-the-day later on Nov. 16, 2024.

Dixie State is in its first year as an NCAA Division I program, playing in the lower-level Football Championship Subdivision compared to the Cougars, which have 99 years of upper-tier Division I experience that includes 23 conference championship and a national championship behind Hall-of-Famer Steve Young in 1984.

