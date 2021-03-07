Driver taken to hospital following T-bone collision on SR-56 in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital Sunday night following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Iron Springs Road and state Route 56.

The incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m., involved a black Infiniti sports car and a light blue Toyota 4Runner SUV. Traffic in the area was reduced to a single lane for nearly an hour while the scene was cleared.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said the driver of the Infiniti was attempting to make a left turn from Iron Springs Road onto eastbound SR-56 when his car was struck by the Toyota, which had been heading westbound.

“He pulled out in front of them and they hit him,” Ludlow told Cedar City News at the scene. “They weren’t able to swerve or slow down in time.”

Ludlow said the adult male driver of the Infiniti was transported to Cedar City Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance for treatment.

“He said something was wrong with his hip,” Ludlow said.

The three occupants of the Toyota, an adult male driver and two young children who appeared to have been properly restrained in the back seat watching a movie, were reportedly uninjured. Other family members arrived on scene to take them home.

Ludlow said at the scene that the Infiniti driver is likely to be at fault for failure to yield, although no citations had yet been issued.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

The intersection is the same one that was the scene of a fatal crash last April, along with at least one other similar incident in November that did not result in any serious injuries. Although both of those collisions occurred in the early morning, rather than at night, they also involved drivers making left turns from Iron Springs Road onto SR-56 and being struck by westbound vehicles.

Multiple agencies responded to Sunday night’s incident, including Cedar City Police, Utah Highway Patrol, Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar City Fire Department.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

