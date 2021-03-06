New outdoor art pieces being installed in St. George as part of Art Around the Corner

Art Around the Corner installations seen in St. George Town Square. Undated 2021 photo. St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of City of St. George

ST. GEORGE — More than 30 original sculptures and 3D works of art are being installed in St. George this month, courtesy of the Art Around the Corner Foundation (AACF). Following a year’s extension — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — of the sculpture gallery installed in 2019 at Town Square, St. George City Hall and St. George Regional Hospital, AACF will be welcoming artists to town during March to put brand-new pieces in place.

The new collection will include sculptures from beloved St. George-based artists, including Matt Clark, Marcia Robinson-Rouse and Cheryl Collins, as well as northern Utah sculptors Deveren Farley, Dana Kuglin, Gary Lee Price and Dan Toone. In addition, local residents and visitors will once again enjoy the work of artisans from Minnesota, California, Colorado, Idaho and other states.

“Art Around the Corner’s 2021-2022 Outdoor Sculpture Gallery will be the perfect celebration of a community reconnecting after a very challenging year,” said AACF Board Chair Marianne Hamilton. “The new show includes a very diverse range of styles and materials, from traditional bronze sculptures, to pieces crafted from recycled and reclaimed metal components, and will feature everything from a winged angel to a revered historical figure to a heavy-metal rocker.”

Now in its 17th year, the all-volunteer, nonprofit AACF curates and installs sculptures and 3D artwork from artists located across the U.S.

Each artist agrees to loan their work to the City of St. George for one year, and all pieces are offered for sale or lease. Since Art Around the Corner was founded in 2004, the organization has installed hundreds of works of art and has facilitated nearly $1,000,000 in sales. AACF partners closely with the City of St. George to make public art available to the community, installing sculptures in Historic Town Square and along Main Street in the Arts District. Since 2019, AACF has installed artwork at St. George Regional Hospital.

“Art Around the Corner has been an amazing addition to the art district in the City of St. George for the past 17 years, bringing a world-class outdoor art exhibit,” said St. George City Councilwoman Dannielle Larkin. “Art that is readily available for public viewing elevates the human experience, elicits joy and brings smiles to faces. I encourage all residents to take a moment next time they are downtown and take a stroll to see all of the new and beautiful installations.”

Art Around the Corner’s new outdoor sculpture gallery will be installed over several weekends this month. The full collection will be in place ahead of the 2021 St. George Art Festival, slated for April 2-3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Town Square. The public is invited to view the new sculptures, which can be enjoyed free of charge at any time, day or night. For more information, visit www.sgartfestival.com.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.