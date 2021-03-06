Ladder lying on I-15 triggers crash, sending motorcyclist to hospital

A 2014 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle sits on northbound Interstate 15 at exit 10 near Washington City, Utah. March 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One man was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon due to striking a ladder lying across northbound Interstate 15 near Washington City.

The 79-year-old man, a resident of Washington City, was riding his 2014 Can-Am Spyder three-wheel motorcycle in the left lane near exit 10 at 3:25 p.m. and struck a ladder that was lying in the lane, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Pastor told St. George News.

The motorcyclist swerved left and hit the concrete median, which caused him to fall off of his bike and roll several feet. The motorcycle continued on its own across all three lanes of traffic and came to rest on the exit 10 off-ramp, Pastor said.

Highway Patrol and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene, as well as St. George Police and Gold Cross ambulance. The driver was taken to the hospital in poor to critical condition, Pastor said. He added that drivers on I-15 should be aware of debris in the roadway and be sure to follow the vehicle in front of them at a safe distance.

He also asked motorcyclists to wear proper safety equipment such as a helmet and gloves.

