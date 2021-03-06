Governor said he will sign bill that ends statewide mask mandate on April 10

Stock image. | Photo by kovop58, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The statewide mask mandate will be lifted by April 10 under a bill that passed the Utah State Legislature in the final hours of the 2021 session and Gov. Spencer Cox indicated he will sign.

The bill — dubbed by its sponsor the “COVID-19 endgame” — sets metrics for lifting health restrictions. It was carefully negotiated between the legislature, Utah’s Department of Health and Cox.

In an interview with FOX13Now, Cox said he would be willing to sign it.

“It’s much better than it was. The original version of the bill had the mandate ending immediately. This was a big push for us,” he said. “Look, we’re vaccinating 25,000 people every day. We want to get through the most vulnerable, we will be through the most vulnerable by April 10 so we feel much better about the bill.”

HB 294‘s final version said other restrictions can begin to be loosened once Utah hits 1.63 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the 14-day case rate is less than 191 per 100,000 and the state’s ICU hospitalization rate is less than 15% on a seven-day average.

The mask mandate would be lifted April 10. However, the bill now allows the mandate to remain for gatherings with crowds above 50. County governments would be able to adopt their own mask mandates as well.

The bill also keeps in place the mask mandate for K-12 schools, leaving it to the Utah Department of Health to decide when it would be rescinded there.

It also does not restrict businesses from requiring them. National store chains like Walmart and Kroger, the parent of Smiths markets, have thus far maintained the requirement for masks in their stores in states like Texas that have rescinded their mask mandates.

The House voted overwhelmingly for the bill while simultaneously rejecting other efforts to lift the mandate immediately. It was Senate Republican leaders who indicated they were uneasy with the bill and questioned its need, as Utah was doing well with vaccine adoption.

“We didn’t legislate our way into the pandemic,” said Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, who later added: “I’m not in favor of trying to legislate our way out of this.”

But on Friday night, they came around and backed the bill.

Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City raised concerns about the bill, pointing out the pandemic is not over.

“Certainly we’re going to be making decisions based on science,” she said.

All of Southern Utah’s legislators in both the House and Senate voted for the bill.

St. George News Weekend Editor/reporter Chris Reed contributed to this story.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of March 6, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 27,045 (45.1 new infections per day in seven days, falling since March 4)

Note: Southwest Utah Public Health Department has not updated c ounty numbers since Wednesday.

ounty numbers since Wednesday. Washington County: 20,189 (29.3 per day, falling)

Iron County: 5,036 (11.7 per day, falling)

Kane County: 575 (6.7 per day, falling)

Garfield County: 437 (3 per day, rising)

Beaver County: 656 (2.3 per day, rising)

New infections for major Southern Utah cities (numbers released ahead of Southern Utah numbers):

St. George: 17 (rising )

Washington City: 8 (steady)

Hurricane/LaVerkin: 4 (steady )

Ivins City/Santa Clara: 1 (steady )

Cedar City: 12 (rising )

Deaths: 235 (1.1 per day, falling)

Washington County: 184

Iron County: 32

Garfield County: 9

Kane County: 4

Beaver County: 6

Hospitalized: 16 (steady)

Active cases: 1,199 (falling)

Current Utah seven-day average: 527 (falling)

Vaccines shipped to Southern Utah: 74,530 (+8,880)

Number of initial vaccine injections in Southern Utah: 42,262 (+5,044)

Number of fully vaccinated in Southern Utah: 19,665 (+1,332)

