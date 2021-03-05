Group golf in full swing at CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, other Mesquite courses

Links of the CasaBlanca Golf Club, Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With the weather warming up and signs of spring around the corner, Mesquite Gaming’s group sales department offers services and discounts on hotel and golf packages for golf getaways.

According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, the group sales managers make planning any group getaway easy by booking tee times, setting up rooms, sending pairings to the golf courses and coordinating any on course competitions for the group.

Additionally, the department offers discounts on hotel rooms and golf with a minimum of 10 rooms and 16 golfers, and group leaders benefit from a free hotel stay and golf at the CasaBlanca or Palms courses with the group minimum. Catered dinner options are also available in a meeting room or poolside at the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino.

Mesquite Gaming group sales can book a group stay at the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino and the Virgin River Hotel & Casino, with six courses in Mesquite, all of which are within minutes of the lodgings.

“We are excited to welcome guests to safely golf with us here in beautiful Mesquite,” Christian Adderson, assistant general manager of Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release. “The courses are in pristine condition, the weather is stunning, and both CasaBlanca Golf Club and Palms Golf Club are ready for action.”

Mesquite Gaming’s group sales department books golf courses in Mesquite and St. George.

Mesquite courses include the CasaBlanca Golf Club, Palms Golf Club, Conestoga Golf Club, Falcon Ridge Golf Club, Oasis Palmer Golf Club and Oasis Canyons Golf Club.

St. George courses include the Sand Hollow Golf Club, Sky Mountain Golf Club, Ledges Golf Club and Coral Canyon Golf Club, as well as the Coyote Springs Golf Club located between Las Vegas and Mesquite.

For information and to book a group trip, email [email protected], call 888-711-4653 or visit the Mesquite Gaming website. Follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

