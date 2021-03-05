Authorities identify body of man found at base of Angels Landing after reports of fallen visitor

This file photo shows a landscape of Zion National Park. | Stock image, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A man who reportedly fell off Angels Landing in Zion National Park on Thursday was identified by authorities Friday as a Utah resident.

According to a press release issued by the park, on Thursday afternoon, a search and rescue was initiated based upon reports from park visitors that someone had fallen off Angels Landing.

On Friday morning, members of the search team located a body at the base of the summit of Angels Landing. According to the preliminary investigation, the man’s sustained injures were consistent with a high elevation fall.

National Park Service officials were informed Friday by the Medical Examiner’s Office that the body located in the park was that of Jason Hartwell, a 43-year-old man, who was living in Draper, Utah.

National Park Service is working with Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating this incident.

Normal park operations have resumed at Angels Landing.

