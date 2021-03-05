Rollover on I-15 near Leeds sends 2 to hospital

LEEDS — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 by Leeds.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., members of the Utah Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle rollover in the area of milepost 22 on southbound I-15.

Arriving on scene, responders found a 2014 Honda Accord flipped over on its top with an older man and woman inside, UHP Sgt. Joe Pastor told St. George News at the scene. The man and woman had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were in fair condition when they were removed from the car, he said.

For unknown reasons, Pastor said, the driver had lost control of the Honda, which ended up hitting the concrete barrier in the median, then veered across both southbound lanes of traffic and left the roadway. At that point, the car hit the embankment alongside the road, causing it to roll multiple times until coming to a stop on its top.

The man and woman were transported to St. George Regional Hospital by ambulance, Pastor said.

The cause of the crash it still being investigated.

The crash caused passing traffic to back up for around 2-3 miles as responders dealt with the scene and worked to clear it.

Traffic was able to start slowly moving past the crash site shortly after 4 p.m. with the scene clearing by 4:30 p.m. Despite the crash being cleared, traffic remained somewhat congested on southbound I-15 between Leeds and St. George for a short while longer.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

